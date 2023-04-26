Law firm Paul Hastings adds structured credit team from Allen & Overy















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Wednesday it has added a team of lawyers focused on structured credit from Allen & Overy in New York.

Nicholas Robinson and Tracy Feng, who specialize in collateralized loan obligations in the middle market, join Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings as partners.

A Paul Hastings spokesperson said multiple associates are joining as part of the pair's move.

Robinson was a partner and Feng was senior counsel at Allen & Overy. A spokesperson for Allen & Overy said the firm wishes them well.

The lawyers said they were attracted to Paul Hastings for its strength in collateralized loan obligations and structured credit work, and growth in the firm in recent years overall.

They represent financial institutions, asset managers and investors but declined to name specific clients.

Eugene Ferrer, chair of Paul Hastings' structured credit practice, said in a statement that Robinson and Feng will help "further increase our market share" among CLO advisers. The firm in January announced it had advised on more than 44% of all CLOs globally in 2022, citing a ranking from Creditflux.

The global market for CLOs has reached over $1 trillion globally and has had a "substantial amount of growth" in the past few years, Robinson said. He practiced at Milbank before joining Allen & Overy in 2019.

Paul Hastings earlier this week said it hired partner John Budetti from Kirkland & Ellis to lead its global investment funds and private capital practice, along with four other partners whom the firm declined to identify.











