Law firm Paul Hastings hires Willkie Farr M&A partner in New York

(Reuters) - Law firm Paul Hastings said Monday that it has hired a partner for its M&A team in New York from Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Jon Kubek, whose recent work has included representing Choice Hotels International in its acquisition of Radisson Hotel Group Americas last year, will join a global M&A team of at least 170 lawyers, Paul Hastings said.

Kubek said he was drawn to the Los Angeles-founded firm's commitment to growth, citing its hires last year of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher M&A co-chair Eduardo Gallardo and a 43-lawyer restructuring team from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Gallardo, now global co-chair of Paul Hastings' M&A practice, said in a statement that Kubek's experience working with life sciences, financial and hospitality clients will "benefit a large cross-section of our clients."

Kubek declined to name specific clients that may be coming with him to Paul Hastings but said clients have been supportive.

A spokesperson for Willkie Farr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

