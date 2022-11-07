Law firm profit slowdown continued in Q3, but midsized firms saw growth

[1/2] Uncut sheets of U.S. five-dollar bills with the image of President Abraham Lincoln are inspected through a magnifying glass at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., March 26, 2015. On April 15 the United States commemorates the 150th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Events will include the re-enactment of his funeral in Springfield, Illinois, as well as talks and plays at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C., where Confederate sympathiser John Wilkes Booth shot him in 1865. Lincoln, who kept the Union together in the American Civil War and helped secure the end of slavery, has enduring appeal both in the United States and worldwide: his life is celebrated at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., five-dollar bills carry his image and Stephen Spielberg directed the 2012 film bearing the 16th president's name. REUTERS/Gary Cameron TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY PICTURE 17 OF 30 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY 'MEMORIES OF LINCOLN' SEARCH '150TH ASSASSINATION' FOR ALL IMAGES

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm profitability fell in the third quarter, continuing a downward trend that began at the start of 2022, newly released data showed on Monday.

But midsized law firms fared better during the same period and enjoyed a modest boost in demand, according to the latest Thomson Reuters Law Firm Financial Index — a quarterly composite score of demand, expenses, rates, productivity and other economic indicators at large and midsize law firms.

Law firm demand declined .7% overall in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago, largely fueled by a 2% drop in demand for transactional work, the index found. Demand for M&A was down nearly 14% from last year, while bankruptcy demand fell nearly 11%. Productivity was down nearly 4% in the third quarter. Profits-per-lawyer fell nearly 3%, marking the third-straight quarter of decline.

Those declines are all measured against a historically busy and profitable 2021, noted William Josten, manager for enterprise legal content at the Thomson Reuters Institute, which is part of the same parent company as Reuters. Thus, the negative indicators are cause for caution but not panic, he said.

“We’re not seeing the market come crashing down,” said Josten, adding that firms have not rushed to lay off lawyers as they did following the 2008 financial meltdown. Lawyer headcount was up more than 3% compared to a year ago, the index shows.

Demand for firms included on the American Lawyer's list of the 100 top-grossing U.S. law firms fell nearly 3%, while demand increased 1% compared to the previous year among midsized law firms—those outside the Am Law 200.

The disparity in third-quarter demand suggests some clients are looking for lower-cost options, Josten said.

Midsized law firms also outperformed larger firms on a metric that combines rates with billed hours, according to the index.

“Those are the type of indicators that we look at and say, ‘OK, things are actually looking favorable for the midsized market,’” Josten said, adding that 2015 was the last time midsized firms were growth leaders. “A lot of those firms have struggled for a very long time.”

Rate growth was another rare positive economic indicator in the third quarter, climbing nearly 5% compared to a year ago for all firms. But the financial impact of those higher rates was muted by inflation, according to the index report.

Meanwhile, office costs and associate raises in 2021 and earlier this year continue to yield significant increases in law firm costs. Direct expenses—which primarily consist of lawyer compensation—jumped nearly 11% from a year ago, while overhead expenses were up nearly 13%.

Those expenses should begin to flatten out in the next two quarters when a year has passed since the major associate salary increases, Josten said.

