Law firm Quarles expands West with California combination, gaining 30 lawyers

Summary

Summary Law firms Quarles to combine with a labor and employment law firm

The firm will gain a San Diego office, its first in California















(Reuters) - Quarles & Brady said Wednesday it will combine with a 30-lawyer labor and employment firm, becoming the latest law firm to plant a flag in California's legal market.

The Milwaukee-founded firm, which last week rebranded to "Quarles", said it will merge on Jan. 1 with management-side labor and employment firm Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton in San Diego.

The combined firm will operate in the state as Paul Plevin Quarles through 2024.

Duane Morris, an 800-lawyer firm founded in Philadelphia, made a similar move this fall when it absorbed 18 lawyers, including many in California's Silicon Valley, from labor and employment firm Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud.

Large law firms have increasingly looked to California for expansion plans in recent years, with a growing number of firms opening new offices across the state.

Some, like Offit Kurman, Frost Brown Todd and Fennemore Craig, have similarly grown in the state through combinations with smaller firms this year.

For Quarles, the addition of Paul, Plevin's attorneys will bring its headcount to more than 500 lawyers across 11 U.S. offices.

The San Diego office launch also comes as "business connectivity and opportunities between Arizona and California continue to rise," Quarles said in its statement. The firm said it has a "significant presence" in Phoenix and Tucson.

The combination will nearly double the firm's labor and employment practice, increasing from 46 lawyers currently at Quarles to 76 with the tie-up, according to a firm spokesperson.

Sandy McDonough, managing partner at Paul, Plevin, will become co-chair of the practice alongside current Quarles labor and employment chair, Sean Scullen, the firm said.

The combined firm's practice will advise on national class actions and other matters and offer legal advice on workplace issues, McDonough said in a statement.

"This is especially important now, given that the volume, urgency and complexity of this legal work has accelerated in the wake of the pandemic," she said.

Quarles and Paul, Plevin, which was founded in 1998, both have experience in industry sectors including life sciences, technology, research institutions, healthcare and higher education, the firm said in its statement.

Read more:

More U.S. law firms embrace shortened names, dump ampersands

Duane Morris to absorb 18-lawyer labor and employment law firm











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.