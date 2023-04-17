Law firm Quinn Emanuel hires litigator from rival Crowell in D.C.

Companies

(Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said Monday that it has hired a former U.S. Department of Justice trial lawyer as a co-head of its new False Claims Act practice group in Washington, D.C.

Michael Shaheen, who most recently spent almost three years as a partner at Crowell & Moring, will also be a member of Los Angeles-founded litigation firm Quinn Emanuel's investigations, government enforcement and white collar defense, and healthcare litigation practices.

While at Washington, D.C.-founded Crowell, Shaheen represented publicly traded companies during government probes, often negotiating resolutions before formal government intervention, the firm said.

Before practicing at Crowell & Moring, Shaheen spent more than six years at the Justice Department, working on civil health care and mortgage fraud cases and leading dozens of False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute investigations.

Shaheen said he was attracted by Quinn's reputation for litigation and by the chance to work with Robert Zink, his high school friend who worked on criminal fraud cases at the Justice Department and who joined the firm's white collar team in 2021.

Shaheen declined to name specific clients, but said those he has spoken to are excited about his move.

A spokesperson from Crowell did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Shaheen's departure.

