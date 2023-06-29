Law firm Rimon adds California partners in latest hires

Law Firms Rimon, P.C. Follow

(Reuters) - San Francisco-founded law firm Rimon said Thursday that it has hired two new partners in California, expanding its venture capital, intellectual property and M&A offerings.

David Case, a former partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and White & Case who formed his own firm in 2019, will advise private and public companies based in Japan and the United States on cross-border IP and venture capital transactions, Rimon said.

Case, who said he expects to spend about six months of the year in Asia, said he left Orrick to accommodate his Tokyo clients who were not willing to pay rates up to $1,500 per hour. Los Angeles-based venture capital and M&A partner Hayk Mamajanyan is joining Rimon from HVM Law Firm, a small firm he helped found. Mamajanyan represents entrepreneurs, enterprises, high-net-worth individuals and investors.

Rimon, which now has around 200 lawyers, allows lawyers to work from anywhere and describes itself as a "distributed" law firm. It also has physical offices across North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

