Law firm roiled by founders' racist emails loses more partners

July 21 (Reuters) - At least two more partners are leaving the fledgling U.S. law firm formerly known as Barber Ranen, which was left reeling one month after it was launched in May by the disclosures of bigoted emails written by its former founding partners.

The firm, now called Daugherty Lordan, has seen a steady stream of departures, including to Cincinnati-founded Dinsmore & Shohl, Reuters confirmed Friday.

Rachel McClintock and Kelsey Scherr are joining Dinsmore's Los Angeles office as partners on Monday, along with two to three other lawyers and business professionals, Dinsmore managing partner Joshua Lorentz said.

McClintock was managing partner of Daugherty Lordan's Los Angeles office.

"Rachel and Kelsey provided a perfect opportunity to supplement and augment what we're building in L.A. and California generally," Lorentz said.

McClintock and Scherr did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for Daugherty Lordan.

Daugherty Lordan changed its name from Barber Ranen following the disclosure last month of dozens of racist, sexist, homophobic and antisemitic emails by its since-departed founders, John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen.

Barber and Ranen left Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in May with nearly 140 lawyers to found the firm. They resigned and apologized after Lewis Brisbois released the emails, which they had written as partners there.

Daugherty Lordan has not commented on whether it is formally winding down. Last week a Daugherty Lordan spokesperson said the firm was engaged in "ongoing discussions between several law firms and our incredibly capable attorneys."

Apart from Dinsmore, Daugherty Lordan lawyers have jumped to rival law firms including Ballard Spahr, Freeman Mathis & Gary, Ogletree Deakins, and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.

Daugherty Lordan's entire Denver office and San Francisco-based name partner Joseph Lordan joined Chicago-based O'Hagan Meyer earlier this month. At least 30 total former Daugherty Lordan lawyers have moved to O'Hagan Meyer, according to LinkedIn account changes, O'Hagan Meyer's website and court records.

O'Hagan Meyer managing partner Kevin O'Hagan declined to comment on Friday.

Dinsmore has been expanding, Lorentz said. Earlier this year, the firm merged with San Diego-based law firm Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers LLP, adding 18 lawyers and business professionals to its southern California offices.

Reporting by David Thomas

