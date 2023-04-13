Law firm Ropes & Gray hires IP transactions partner in New York















(Reuters) - Ropes & Gray said Thursday it has hired Jordan Altman, an intellectual property transactions lawyer who has worked on deals for Dow Chemical, Raytheon Technologies Corp and other companies.

Altman joins Ropes & Gray as a partner in New York from rival law firm Shearman & Sterling, where he was global team leader of the IP transactions practice.

Boston-founded Ropes & Gray says it has 500 lawyers in its New York office out of more than 1,500 firmwide. Last month, it hired New York-based mergers and acquisitions partner Ariel Deckelbaum from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Altman works with companies and investors across industries on the IP and technology components of transactions, the firm said.

He advised Dow Chemical in several transactions, including its $130 billion merger with DuPont that combined the companies and split them into three separate businesses. He also worked on Raytheon's $110 billion merger with United Technologies Corp's aerospace business.

Other clients have included Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fenway Sports Group, Stone Point Capital and Daimler AG.

Altman is the latest partner to exit Shearman & Sterling, which has seen a string of departures across different offices, particularly outside of the United States. Shearman last week elected a new leader and on Wednesday confirmed it would lay off an unspecified number of business professionals globally in a second round of cuts this year. Several big law firms have let go of attorneys and staff since late last year as the economy cools.

A Shearman spokesperson said in a statement the firm wishes Altman well and said its IP transactions group continues to serve clients as "an important part of our global transactional practice."











