Law firm Saul Ewing enters California in tie-up with 50-lawyer firm

The logo of law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Saul Ewing said on Tuesday that it has combined with 50-lawyer Southern California firm Freeman Freeman & Smiley.

The tie-up gives Philadelphia-founded Saul Ewing a California presence for the first time, with offices in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Saul Ewing said it now has more than 400 lawyers in 18 offices across the United States.

California has remained a hot spot for law firm growth in recent years. Several firms in the past month have expanded in the state through combinations with much smaller firms.

Detroit-founded Clark Hill said Monday that it grew its ranks in Los Angeles by adding 10-lawyer firm Barton Klugman & Oetting. Last month, Womble Bond Dickinson, which has roots in North Carolina and the United Kingdom, absorbed two small firms in both Northern and Southern California.

Law firm mergers picked up in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in both 2022 and 2021, according to recent data released by legal consultancy Fairfax Associates.

The Freeman law firm is known for real estate and trusts and estates work, and its lawyers also advise clients in sectors including financial services, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, and retail, manufacturing and distribution, according to Saul Ewing.

"Today marks a major milestone in Saul Ewing’s growth," Jason St. John, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement.

Steven Ziven, former managing partner of Freeman, will serve as managing partner of Saul Ewing's new Los Angeles office.

Saul Ewing said it has handled more than 500 matters in California in the past three years, and has several "core clients" with headquarters or major operations in the state.

The firm's announcement included comments welcoming the combination from Saul Ewing client Bolthouse Farms, a California-based beverages company, and Freeman client Topgolf Callaway Brands, the California-based owner of Topgolf.

Reporting by Sara Merken

