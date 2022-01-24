Law firm Saul Ewing taps new leader, eyes fresh expansion

Summary

(Reuters) - Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr said Monday it elected Baltimore-based partner Jason John, who headed the firm’s litigation practice and led its integration efforts after a 2017 merger, as its new managing partner and chief executive officer.

He is taking over from outgoing CEO Barry Levin, who led the Philadelphia-based firm for nine years. Levin will return to his corporate practice as a partner, the firm said.

John was the lead integration partner after Saul Ewing's merger five years ago with Chicago-based Arnstein & Lehr. He said the firm now has 16 offices across the East Coast and Midwest regions, and it is continuing to explore other markets for potential expansion.

"We're in a moment with an opportunity to expand and invest in our talent, our people, and that is going to be a priority," John said, adding the firm will seek "additional and sustained" growth under his leadership.

He also said Saul Ewing expects to announce a hybrid office plan in the coming weeks, allowing for both in-person and virtual work.

