Law firm Schulte Roth hires ex-lawyer for Woody Allen, Jerry Falwell















(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel on Monday said it has hired the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner whose clients have included director Woody Allen and U.S. evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr.

Julia Beskin is joining as a partner in New York, the firm said. She called Schulte a "premier firm serving the private capital industry" in a statement.

Beskin is currently representing Patrick Soon-Shiong -- a billionaire investor who owns the Los Angeles Times newspaper, partly owns the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team and runs several medical companies -- in a shareholder lawsuit brought in the Delaware Chancery Court, according to her Quinn Emanuel profile.

A Schulte spokesperson did not say which or how many of Beskin's clients will join her at her new firm.

Beskin is a "key part of the expansion of our team," Gayle Klein, co-chair the firm's litigation group, said in a statement.

Beskin was among the Quinn Emanuel partners who represented Allen and his production company, Gravier Productions Inc, in a $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished.

Allen and Amazon told a federal judge in Manhattan in November 2019 that the lawsuit was being voluntarily dismissed.

Beskin also represented Falwell in his short-lived defamation lawsuit against Liberty University, which he once ran as president. Reuters reported in August 2020 that Giancarlo Granda, a business partner of Falwell's, had a multi-year sexual relationship with both the evangelical leader and his wife.

Falwell resigned from Liberty a day later. In October 2020, he sued Liberty for defamation, saying the school damaged his reputation by lending credence to what he called Granda's "lies." He dropped that lawsuit in December.

Quinn Emanuel in a statement said it wished Beskin well.

Last month Schulte brought on a pair of partners from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan including its patent litigation co-chair Tim Gilman.

Read More:

U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal

Business partner of Falwells says affair with evangelical power couple spanned seven years

Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.