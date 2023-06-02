Law firm Shook Hardy gets Houston M&A foothold with partner hire















June 2 - Kansas City, Missouri-based law firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon said Monday that it has hired a corporate and M&A partner for its 38-attorney Houston office.

James Mayor, who spent two years at Dallas-based midsize firm Culhane Meadows and more than two decades at Baker Botts before that, will be the first corporate lawyer in Houston for the litigation-centric firm.

Mayor estimated that there are about 10 corporate lawyers at Shook, which has about 530 attorneys overall, and he expects that the firm will continue to expand its corporate roster in the Texas energy capital.

Mayor has represented McDermott International Inc, Transocean Inc, Westar Energy Inc, and Vectren Corporation for billion-dollar deals in the past.

He said he plans to have a broad-based practice and also represent health care technology and retail clients.

Mayor said he decided to make the move because of Shook Hardy's larger geographic footprint. The firm has 17 offices across the U.S. and an office in London. Culhane Meadows has 11 offices that are mostly in the northeast and in Texas, and about 70 lawyers.

“We’re excited James is joining our team,” Shook’s corporate services practice chair Sandra Hawley said in a statement. “His strategic guidance for large M&A matters will be of great value for clients and Shook in turn can provide litigation acumen to his clients. It’s a great match.

A representative from Culhane Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mayor's departure.

Read More:

Baker Botts hires energy investment partner in latest Houston energy move

Law firm Weil taps Simpson Thacher energy deal maker in Houston











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.