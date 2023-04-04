Law firm Sidley adds restructuring partner from Winstead in Dallas

By
Signage is seen outside of the law firm Sidley Austin at their legal offices in Washington, D.C.
Signage is seen outside of the law firm Sidley Austin at their legal offices in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Sidley Austin said Tuesday that it has hired former Winstead restructuring shareholder Rakhee Patel as a partner in Dallas for its 70-lawyer global restructuring group.

Patel, who spent almost seven years at Dallas-founded Winstead, advises clients on in- and out-of-court restructurings, distressed investments and litigation in the energy, retail, aviation, financial services, life sciences and real estate industries, Sidley said.

Sidley chair Yvette Ostolaza lauded Patel's Texas experience in a statement, saying her reputation with bankruptcy judges, creditors and lenders will help the firm grow its reach.

A representative from Winstead did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Patel's departure.

Sidley also lost a restructuring partner this week when Thomas Labuda left the firm after more than a decade for Dentons in Chicago.

Read more:

Sidley partner who worked on Boy Scouts bankruptcy joins Dentons

London M&A leader leaves Shearman for Sidley Austin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

Read Next / Editor's Picks