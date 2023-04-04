Law firm Sidley adds restructuring partner from Winstead in Dallas

Law Firms Sidley Austin LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Sidley Austin said Tuesday that it has hired former Winstead restructuring shareholder Rakhee Patel as a partner in Dallas for its 70-lawyer global restructuring group.

Patel, who spent almost seven years at Dallas-founded Winstead, advises clients on in- and out-of-court restructurings, distressed investments and litigation in the energy, retail, aviation, financial services, life sciences and real estate industries, Sidley said.

Sidley chair Yvette Ostolaza lauded Patel's Texas experience in a statement, saying her reputation with bankruptcy judges, creditors and lenders will help the firm grow its reach.

A representative from Winstead did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Patel's departure.

Sidley also lost a restructuring partner this week when Thomas Labuda left the firm after more than a decade for Dentons in Chicago.

