Law firm Sidley adds restructuring partner from Winstead in Dallas
- Law Firms
(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Sidley Austin said Tuesday that it has hired former Winstead restructuring shareholder Rakhee Patel as a partner in Dallas for its 70-lawyer global restructuring group.
Patel, who spent almost seven years at Dallas-founded Winstead, advises clients on in- and out-of-court restructurings, distressed investments and litigation in the energy, retail, aviation, financial services, life sciences and real estate industries, Sidley said.
Sidley chair Yvette Ostolaza lauded Patel's Texas experience in a statement, saying her reputation with bankruptcy judges, creditors and lenders will help the firm grow its reach.
A representative from Winstead did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Patel's departure.
Sidley also lost a restructuring partner this week when Thomas Labuda left the firm after more than a decade for Dentons in Chicago.
Read more:
Sidley partner who worked on Boy Scouts bankruptcy joins Dentons
London M&A leader leaves Shearman for Sidley Austin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.