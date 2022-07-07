Law firm sues Erika Girardi, others over alleged theft of client funds

Summary

The lawsuit seeks more than $50 million in damages over the alleged misuse of settlement funds awarded to Tom Girardi's clients

Attorney Jay Edelson said he is "confident in our ability to prove to a jury that the Girardi Keese firm was acting as a criminal enterprise.”

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs' law firm Edelson has sued attorney Tom Girardi’s estranged wife and former members of Girardi’s law firm, seeking damages after Edelson covered settlement payments owed to Girardi's former clients in litigation over the 2018 Lion Air crash.

The lawsuit was filed late Wednesday in San Francisco federal court after a judge in Illinois in April approved a plan for Edelson to pay five families in the Lion Air case at least $2 million.

The new lawsuit against reality TV star Erika Jayne Girardi, her company EJ Global and former Girardi Keese attorneys David Lira and Keith Griffin says the Girardis took settlement funds intended for clients and used them to bankroll their lavish lifestyle.

A lawyer for Erika Girardi said he had not yet seen the complaint. She has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The lawsuit also names as defendants legal consultant George Hatcher, former Girardi Keese chief financial officer Chris Kamon and the litigation funder California Attorney Lending II. Kamon could not be reached, and the other defendants or their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Edelson founder Jay Edelson said in an email that the law firm feels “confident in our ability to prove to a jury that the Girardi Keese firm was acting as a criminal enterprise.”

“We hope this case helps answer some larger questions: How did the firm get away with it for so many years? Why has the California bar been absent? And how many other people were involved?” he said.

The complaint seeks $55 million in punitive or exemplary damages, as well as additional money damages that are redacted from the court filing.

Under the deal approved in Illinois federal court, the Lion Air crash victims' families previously represented by Tom Girardi reassigned their claims to the Edelson firm. Any damages recovered through the new lawsuit will first cover attorney fees for Wisner Law Firm, a Chicago firm that is now representing the five families and recoup the costs for Edelson and its insurer. Any remaining funds will be divided between Edelson and the families.

Tom Girardi and Girardi Keese are not named in the complaint, and both are in bankruptcy proceedings. Tom Girardi has not responded to allegations about the misuse of the Lion Air settlement funds but his attorneys have acknowledged the money was not distributed. Tom Girardi could not immediately be reached for comment.

The California Supreme Court last month disbarred Girardi and ordered him to pay over $2 million in restitution, including to the children of four of the Lion Air plaintiffs.

The case is Edelson PC vs. Lira, et al in the Northern District of California, No. 22-cv-3977.

