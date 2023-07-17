Law firm Thompson Coburn adds 3 attorneys to Dallas outpost

July 17 - St. Louis-based law firm Thompson Coburn has brought on three Dallas lawyers, including a state senator, for its growing three-year-old office in the Texas city.

Tom Reddin, who focuses on employment law and litigation, joins the firm as a partner from Norton Rose Fulbright. Andrew McKeon joins as a litigation partner from Munck Wilson Mandala.

Nathan Johnson, who is joining Thompson Coburn as counsel, has represented Texas’s Senate District 16 as a Democrat since 2019. He has advocated on behalf of thousands of Texas businesses for governmental reform while serving the district, which includes part of Dallas County, the firm said.

Johnson will be a member of the firm's business litigation and bankruptcy groups.

Nicole Williams, managing partner of Thompson Coburn's office in the city, said in a statement that the new hires will "play an integral role in our continued success here in Dallas."

Johnson, who said he worked with Williams at Thomson & Knight earlier in his career, said in a statement that he was drawn to the firm because of its commitment to growth in the Texas market.

Thompson Coburn opened its Dallas location in 2020 with four partners, and has been steadily growing there ever since. It now has 27 lawyers in Texas' third-largest city.

The firm has been chasing growth across the country, hiring a chief legal recruiting officer earlier this month. Since the start of the year, Thompson Coburn has brought on at least seven partners for various U.S offices.

Representatives for Munck Wilson and Norton Rose did not immediately reply to requests for comment about the partners' departures.

