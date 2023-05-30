Law firm Weil taps Simpson Thacher energy deal maker in Houston















May 30 - Two weeks after losing two energy-focused partners in Dallas to rival Winston & Strawn, U.S. law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges said Tuesday that it has hired a longtime energy sector deal maker from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for its Houston office.

Chris Bennett, who joined Simpson Thacher in 2021 from Latham & Watkins, will be a member of the firm's corporate department.

Barry Wolf, Weil's executive partner, said in a statement that clients are increasingly focused on energy and infrastructure opportunities. Last month, Weil added Shearman & Sterling's former energy innovation practice leader as a partner in Houston.

Earlier this month Weil partners Rodney Moore and Sam Peca left the firm to join Winston & Strawn's Dallas office. The pair focus on energy sector transactions for private equity firms and public and private companies, according to Winston.

Bennett advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and other strategic combinations relating to energy assets and businesses, 1,100-attorney Weil said. He focuses on upstream and midstream oil and gas markets.

While at Latham, Bennett advised Plains Exploration & Production Co on a $5.5 billion acquisition of BP Exploration & Production Inc's Gulf of Mexico oil and gas properties.

A representative from Simpson Thacher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

