Law firm White & Case taps New York litigator as new chair

(Reuters) - White & Case said Tuesday that partner Heather McDevitt will serve as the New York-founded law firm's next chair, replacing longtime leader Hugh Verrier.

McDevitt, a commercial litigator, will take over as chair of the 2,600-lawyer global firm on Sept. 1.

Verrier, a project finance lawyer, was first elected chairman in 2007 and served four terms.

McDevitt has held several leadership roles at White & Case since joining in 2002, including serving on the partnership and executive committees, the firm said. She also led its pharmaceutical and healthcare global industry group from 2013 to 2019.

White & Case is consistently a top law firm by revenue. The firm generated about $2.83 billion in revenue in 2022, up 106% from about $1.37 billion in 2007 when Verrier became chair, according to a firm spokesperson.

White & Case's partnership has grown 58% in that time period, to 678 in 2022, and the firm expanded from 34 to 44 offices globally under Verrier's leadership.

A firm spokesperson said Verrier has not indicated his plans for when his tenure ends.

The spokesperson said while there are no term limits for the chair role, the person must be under the age of 65 on the first day of their term. The spokesperson did not immediately disclose Verrier's age.

Verrier said in a statement the firm has a "great future" under McDevitt's leadership.

"It has been and remains my privilege to lead it through a period of remarkable change over the past 16 years," he said.















