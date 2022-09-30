Law firm white-collar hires stay hot as Latham plucks Weil pair

Summary

Summary Law firms Christopher Garcia and Raquel Kellert join Latham's white collar defense and investigations group

Weil, Morrison & Foerster among firms to recently add to practice area















(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins said Friday that New York partners Christopher Garcia and Raquel Kellert are joining from rival law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges, as large firms continue to hire for white collar defense and investigations practices.

Garcia, who was co-head of Weil's white collar, regulatory and investigations practice, previously served as chief of the securities and commodities task force in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York before joining the firm about a decade ago.

The longtime Weil lawyers advise companies and individuals in white collar matters including litigation, internal investigations and government defense, according to Los Angeles-founded Latham, which has about 3,200 lawyers globally.

Garcia's clients have included Morgan Stanley and the audit committee of American Realty Capital Properties, according to his Latham online biography.

Kellert was counsel at Weil, according to her LinkedIn account. A Weil spokesperson said the firm wishes them well.

Weil earlier this month added Daniel Stein as a co-head of its white collar practice from Mayer Brown, where he left a similar role.

Other big firms, including Morrison & Foerster, O'Melveny & Myers and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, have also recently added partners to their white collar defense practices.

Latham's newest recruits join other white collar additions to the firm this year, including former Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Christopher Frey and former federal prosecutors Scott Joiner and Alex Wyman.

