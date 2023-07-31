Law firm Wilson Sonsini taps Cooley partner for life sciences practice

July 31 (Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Monday said it has added its latest life sciences partner, Karen Deschaine, from rival Silicon Valley-founded law firm Cooley.

Deschaine joined Wilson Sonsini's San Diego office as a partner, the firm said. She spent 16 years at Cooley, which last week lost two venture-capital focused partners to Goodwin Procter.

Wilson Sonsini in June hired another life sciences partner from Cooley, Matt Dubofsky, in Boulder.

Both law firms, which each have a deep roster of technology clients, have suffered declines in profitability even as their overall revenue increased in 2022, according to financial data compiled by The American Lawyer.

Cooley last year saw its revenue pass $2 billion, but its average equity partner profits dropped by 19.6%, The American Lawyer reported. Wilson Sonsini's revenue grew to $1.35 billion while suffering a 9.5% drop in profits per equity partner.

Deschaine was part of a Cooley team that advised U.S.-based biopharmaceuticals company Vividion Therapeutics in its acquisition by Bayer in 2021. The deal included a $1.5 billion upfront payment as well as possible milestone payments of up to $500 million.

Deschaine also worked on clinical-stage drug developer Structure Therapeutics' $185 million initial public offering earlier this year.

Industry experts told Reuters they expect IPOs by small private biotech companies to make a comeback later this year.

Deschaine said many of her M&A clients at Cooley already relied on Wilson Sonsini for patent work. Moving under the same roof made sense, she said.

"I think the world of the patent practice here," she added.

Deschaine declined to identify her clients, but said she thinks a good number of her clients will join her at Wilson Sonsini.

The hire is "another stride forward" in Wilson Sonsini's plan to expand its corporate life sciences practice, managing partner Doug Clark said in a statement.

A Cooley spokesperson said the firm wished Deschaine well. Last month, Cooley hired three intellectual property partners who represent life sciences companies in high-stakes patent infringement matters.

Reporting by David Thomas

