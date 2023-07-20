Law firm Winston adds Baker McKenzie partners for newest Miami hires

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn on Thursday said it has picked up two more partners in Miami, where the Chicago-founded U.S. law firm has grown five-fold since launching in Florida last year.

Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree have joined Winston as partners in the firm's tax practice, the firm said.

Winston launched its Miami office in May 2022 with six lawyers from Jones Day, Greenberg Traurig and Hunton Andrews Kurth. The firm now has more than 30 lawyers in Miami, according to its website.

Both Rubinger and LePree have practiced together for more than a decade, most recently at global law firm Baker McKenzie. They have also worked together at Miami-based law firm Bilzin Sumberg, a Big Four accounting KPMG and law firm Holland & Knight.

Rubinger and LePree advise private equity firms, investment funds and other corporate clients on tax issues, including the tax implications of investments inside or outside the United States.

LePree said Winston has a "complementary client base" for their practice, describing its "sweet spot" as large, privately held companies.

Rubinger and LePree declined to identify their clients. LePree said she expects all of their clients will join them at Winston.

Scott Brandman, the managing partner of Baker McKenzie's New York and Miami offices, thanked Rubinger and LePree in a statement for their contributions. He said the firm's Miami office is thriving and is a "key connection point between the U.S. and key commercial centers across Latin America."

