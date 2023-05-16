Law firm Winston adds Kirkland partner who investigated Minneapolis police















(Reuters) - Law firm Winston & Strawn on Tuesday said it has hired a partner from Kirkland & Ellis who helped investigate the Minneapolis Police Department following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Eric Lansing White is joining Winston as a partner in its hometown Chicago office, the firm said. The move extends a hiring streak for Winston, which has picked up partners in Washington, D.C., New York and Miami in recent weeks.

White was part of the Kirkland team tapped by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to investigate the city of Minneapolis and its police department after one of its officers, Derek Chauvin, killed Floyd.

The department's inquiry found a pattern of unlawful, "discriminatory policing" in Minneapolis and little accountability for offenders. It said city officials allowed the police to persist in practices that violated the state's Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in public services.

White said he was tasked by Lisa Madigan, the former Illinois attorney general and Kirkland partner, with building out the investigative team. The firm had more than 70 lawyers across seven different offices working on the probe, he said.

Working on the investigation "was a hallmark of my career," White said.

White's past litigation clients at Kirkland and Franczek Radelet, a Chicago law firm now known as Franczek PC, have included BP Plc, the University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago and Northwestern University. He declined to discuss current clients that may be joining him at Winston

As a Black, gay litigator, White said it was important for him to join a law firm whose commitment to diversity "is real and not window-dressing." He noted that the managing partner of Winston's Chicago office, Cardelle Spangler, is a woman of color.

A Kirkland spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Thomas











