Law firm Winston bulks up in Washington amid infrastructure push















May 8 (Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Winston & Strawn on Monday said it has added a trio of partners from Reed Smith who say demand for their services has been buoyed as the United States implements a major infrastructure bill.

Lawrence Block, Elizabeth Leavy and Lawrence Sher have joined Winston as partners in its Washington D.C. office, the firm said. The three partners specialize in litigation matters arising out of government contracts.

Lawyers with government contracts and regulatory experience are in "high demand" after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law in November 2021, the three partners said in a joint statement released by Winston.

Their arrival gives Winston an "immediate and significant expansion" to advise clients on contract disputes, False Claims Act investigations and defense, M&A due diligence and other matters, David Rogers, the head of Winston's Washington office, said in a statement.

A Reed Smith spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawyers' departures.

Winston has hired several partners in 2023. Last week, the firm rehired a New York-based tax specialist who left for Lowenstein Sandler two years ago. The week before, Winston added a blockchain-focused deal maker in Miami.

The firm has also hired a pair of structured finance partners from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the general counsel of Groupon Inc, and a real estate lawyer in Florida.

Read More:

Law firm Winston re-hires tax partner as private equity, funds groups grow

Law firm Winston & Strawn adds blockchain deal maker in Miami

Cadwalader structured finance partners jump to Winston in NY, Dallas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.