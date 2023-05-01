Law firm Winston re-hires tax partner as private equity, funds groups grow















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn on Monday said it has added its second new partner in the space of a week, rehiring a New York-based tax specialist who left for Lowenstein Sandler two years ago.

Rachel Ingwer was part of a team of Winston lawyers who joined Lowenstein in March 2021. Ingwer said Winston reached out to her after its private equity and funds groups had record years working with larger clients on transactions, creating demand for her tax expertise.

"We know you're a good fit, please come back," is how Ingwer summarized the firm's pitch.

Ingwer is rejoining the firm without her mentor Edmund Cohen, who practiced at Winston for 15 years before he came with her to Lowenstein, but she said they may still work together on some matters.

"There are some clients that want to continue working with both of us," Ingwer said, adding that she expects some clients will move over with her completely. She declined to identify any clients by name.

Winston has hired several partners in 2023, including last week, when the Chicago-founded firm added a blockchain-focused deal maker in Miami.

The firm has also hired a pair of structured finance partners from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the general counsel of Groupon Inc, and a real estate lawyer in Florida.

A Lowenstein spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Thomas











