Law firm Winston & Strawn adds blockchain deal maker in Miami















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Winston & Strawn on Friday said it has tapped a blockchain-focused deal maker from Greenberg Traurig's hometown office of Miami.

Will Turner has joined Winston as a partner in its mergers & acquisitions practice and its digital assets & blockchain technology group, the firm said.

Turner's move to Winston comes less than two years after he joined Greenberg Traurig from Steptoe & Johnson. Turner said he will be based in Miami full-time; his Greenberg Traurig profile said he divided his time between Chicago and Tampa.

"Florida is home for us," Turner said, adding it was hard for him to go back to Chicago on a regular basis.

Winston opened its Miami office last year and has been steadily adding lawyers there.

Turner said blockchain matters are "a strategic priority for the firm." His clients include Swiss venture capital entities, blockchain investors and a cryptocurrency exchange.

Turner declined to identify his clients or how much work would be coming with him.

Turner said his blockchain-connected clients' appetite for deals has increased even as worldwide mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023.

"We still see a tremendous amount of activity for folks in that industry," he said. He said he had seen a slowdown in deal-making activity from his venture capital and finance clients, as "it seems to be taking longer for people to agree to terms."

Greenberg Traurig in a statement wished Turner well.

Read More:

Law firms share the pain as global M&A deals dry up

Winston launches Miami real estate practice with partner hire











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.