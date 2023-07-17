Law firm Winston & Strawn adds Sidley, Kirkland partners in D.C.

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn on Monday said it has hired three Washington, D.C.-based litigators from Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis.

Scott Border, Daniel Chaudoin and Caitlin Mandel have joined Winston as partners, the firm said. Border is an intellectual property litigator from Sidley, while Chaudoin and Mandel are joining Winston's government investigations, enforcement and compliance practice from Kirkland.

The partners said the firm's commitment to grow in Washington and in their respective practices drew them to the firm. Border said the firm has an impressive roster of patent litigators.

"When I say deep bench, I mean that," Border said. "They have an incredible number of first chair patent trial litigators."

Border's past clients have included technology giants Apple, HTC and Microsoft, as well as video game developer Riot Games. Border said he expects to continue working with Microsoft as it is a current client of Winston's.

Chaudoin and Mandel said they represent financial institutions facing scrutiny by different government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chaudoin and Mandel declined to name their clients, but Mandel said having "overlapping clients" was a key factor in their decision to join Winston.

Chaudoin was part of a team Kirkland had hired from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in November 2020 led by Reginald Brown.

