Law firm Winston taps Dallas litigation leader from Alston & Bird

(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Winston & Strawn said Tuesday it has hired a top litigation partner from the Dallas office of rival firm Alston & Bird.

Stephanie Clouston has joined Winston as a Dallas-based partner, the firm said. Clouston was the head of Alston's litigation team in Dallas for the last 10 years.

Winston is looking to continue its expansion in the city, Clouston said. The firm opened in Dallas in February 2017 with 23 partners from Locke Lord and other firms. The firm has more than 80 lawyers in Dallas now, according to its website.

"There’s a lot of excitement about what they want to do in Texas," Clouston said of her new firm.

Clouston's clientele includes telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and construction companies. In prior litigation, she has represented wireless carrier T-Mobile US and its MetroPCS subsidiary.

She said there's "a lot of synergies" between her clients and the companies Winston represents, but she declined to say what clients would be coming with her to the firm.

An Alston spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winston has hired several partners in 2023, including a New York-based tax specialist and a blockchain-focused dealmaker in Miami. Last month, the firm added a trio of partners from Reed Smith in Washington, D.C.

