Law firm Womble absorbs trial firm, expanding new San Francisco office

July 11 - Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson said Tuesday that it will combine with five-lawyer litigation firm Simmonds & Narita in San Francisco, marking its latest expansion through absorbing a smaller firm.

The new team, which includes partners Tomio Narita and Jeffrey Topor, defends finance companies, law firms and collection agencies against class actions and lawsuits based on federal and state statutes governing credit and debt collection, Womble said.

Narita said Simmonds & Narita represented clients in multiple jurisdictions by partnering with local firms around the country, but was drawn to Womble because of its geographic reach and deep bench.

Womble, the product of a 2017 transatlantic merger between North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and U.K.-based law firm Bond Dickinson, now has 54 lawyers in California and more than 1,000 lawyers working out of 31 global offices.

In April, Womble combined with another small firm, Moyles IP, adding five lawyers in New York, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Last summer the firm entered the San Francisco market through a combination with small law firm Cooper, White & Cooper, gaining 17 lawyers who work on transactions and litigation.

Chris Mammen, managing partner of Womble's San Francisco office and leader of the firm's intellectual property litigation group, said the firm's San Francisco location is in expansion mode and aims to continue building out a full-service office.

"We've grown in San Francisco from zero to 26 lawyers in about 10 months and don't see that being the end of the growth," he said.

