Law firm Womble expands new Nashville office with partner hire

Companies

Companies Law Firms Womble Bond Dickinson (uk) Llp Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Womble Bond Dickinson said Tuesday that it has hired a lawyer from Cincinnati-founded Frost Brown Todd for its almost 9-month-old Nashville office.

Howard Herndon, who led Frost Brown Todd's payment industries team, spent almost a decade at his former firm advising emerging businesses, private equity firms and venture capital investors, Womble said. His practice focuses on compliance matters and corporate transactions in the electronic transaction industry.

“With Howard on board, we look forward to expanding the services we offer financial services clients and building a strong foundation for M&A and transactional services in Nashville and across our transatlantic footprint,” Jaime Francis, head of Womble's corporate and securities group, said in a statement.

The firm said it has added 10 partners to its corporate and securities practice in the last year.

A representative from Frost Brown Todd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More:

Law firms Womble and BDB Pitmans call off merger talks

Law firm mergers gain steam with Frost Brown Todd California combination











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.