In law firm's $100,000 jingle contest, xylophone riff clinches win

(Reuters) - Morgan & Morgan announced in August a $100,000 give-away for whoever came up with the best jingle for the personal injury firm. Now it has a winner.

Out of 1,688 entries from amateur musicians, attorney John Morgan said he has picked a song from Florida restaurant worker Mitchell Hines that featured a catchy xylophone closer.

“I think the xylophone could be the real trademark to our jingle,” Morgan said.

The winning entry contained a bit of poetry as well.

“Whether you slipped on a banana or got hit by a bus, you should go to someone you know you can trust,” sang Hines, of Apopka, Florida.

Hines, 27, won not only the prize money but also the opportunity to hear his song in Morgan & Morgan’s ubiquitous advertising for its offices from Florida to Alaska. The firm has about 700 lawyers nationwide.

Morgan said in an emailed statement that the firm was still working out how it will use its new jingle, but "our aim is to have it become so engrained in people’s minds that it becomes a reflexive act to call Morgan & Morgan."