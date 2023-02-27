Law firms dial back summer associate hiring amid legal market slowdown

Summary Summer associate job offers declined 2%

A 12% increase in the size of the law school class of 2024 means students will have to look beyond large firms for jobs















(Reuters) - Law firms reined in their summer associate hiring this year, with a nearly 2% decline in offers extended to second-year law students hoping to land a temporary job this summer, according to data released Monday by the National Association for Law Placement.

The hiring retreat comes amid a broader slowdown for many law firms as demand has decreased for transactional practices. A handful of firms have laid off lawyers since the fall, and early signs show law firm profits were down last year from historic highs.

Law firm summer associate positions are eight- to 10-week summer jobs that typically lead to full-time job offers once law students graduate the following year. Most summer associates are hired by firms after their first year of law school and get permanent job offers before the start of their third year. Those associate jobs begin after they graduate and take the bar exam.

This year’s tepid hiring landscape is a red flag for the law school class of 2024, which is 12% larger than the class from which 2022's summer associate cohort was hired, noted NALP executive director Nikia Gray.

“What is clear is that the entry-level job market in the private sector is currently not growing fast enough to absorb the additional students in the Class of 2024,” Gray said.

The confluence of more students and fewer jobs at large law firms means that absent a surge in firms hiring third-year law students — a development Gray said is unlikely — more students who aspire to work at large firms may need to look in other sectors of the legal industry for jobs once they graduate.

Most law firms maintained or increased their summer associate recruiting activities in the late summer and early fall of 2022, but they ultimately did not extend as many offers as the previous year, NALP found.

The data show that the COVID-19 pandemic-induced switch to remote summer associate interviewing has not abated. Among this year’s initial screening interviews, 93% took place virtually. More than two thirds of callback interviews (77%) were remote.

“As an increasing number of reports issued these past few weeks have announced falling partner profits, softening hours and excess capacity at law firms mingled with projections of record rate increases and bullish growth for 2023, the only solid prediction one can make about the upcoming recruiting cycle is that it won't be dull," Gray said.

Read more:

Law firms' demand slump deepened at the end of 2022. Is a rebound coming?

New law student enrollment jumps 12%, risking job market glut











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.