Law firms embrace Juneteenth holiday as small step on race

The setting sun shines through a Black Lives Matter flag in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, U.S. April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Law firms Crowell Moring See all

Akerman See all

Covington Burling See all

Dechert See all

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 14 (Reuters) - Amid nationwide protests against racial injustice last summer, many U.S. law firms declared they would observe Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a paid day off.

Only a few firms at the time were willing to commit to recognizing June 19 as a future work holiday. But a year after George Floyd's death, Juneteenth is becoming an industry standard. More than 30 law firms told Reuters that employees are getting Juneteenth off again this year or permanently.

Melanie Priddy, a former practicing lawyer who is now chief talent officer at one of those firms, Katten Muchin Rosenman, called it "fascinating" how quickly Juneteenth has transformed from a little-known holiday outside African-American circles. Now, law firms need to use the occasion to confront issues of diversity and race, even if those discussions are "candidly uncomfortable," Priddy said.

Other industry leaders echoed the need to make the observance count. "Juneteenth is a day that changed our history," said Rekha Chiruvolu, Nixon Peabody's diversity and inclusion director. "It's important that we commemorate a historic event in a meaningful way," she said.

The date marks the moment the last U.S. slaves were freed by a Union general in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Because June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, law firms said they would be recognizing the holiday on Friday, June 18.

Most firms that recognized Juneteenth last year also committed at the time to do more to combat racial injustice - including through pro bono work and nonprofit donations - and many also vowed to accelerate internal diversity efforts.

In discussing Juneteenth plans this year, several firm leaders again stressed that observing the holiday again was only a small step.

Many firms, for example, have begun to credit diversity-related work toward billable hour targets or have hired new diversity-focused executives. Leaders at Crowell & Moring and Hogan Lovells described how they've been bolstering their respective mentorship programs for underrepresented attorneys at their firms.

"That's what we're trying to focus on, and it is showing in the results," said Phil Inglima, the chair of Crowell's management board. "We had very high impact in the last year in terms of the advancement of people of color, in particular, and diverse attorneys broadly."

Jean Lee, president and CEO of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, said it can be harder for law firms than their clients to adopt internal reforms, as it requires buy-in from partners who may be averse to change.

"That business model of how law firms operate really needs to change, and some are really looking at that, how can we, how can we really change how we do business," said Lee, a former JPMorgan & Chase Co executive and law firm associate.

More broadly, the industry needs to be a voice for systemic change in society, said Rosevelie Marquez Morales, Hogan Lovells' diversity & inclusion director for the Americas. She said the firm has been examining ways to do that in partnership with corporate clients.

"It's looking at those institutional and structural changes that are needed, and using our roles to impact that change," Marquez Morales said. "I think that's the direction the industry is headed in. It's the direction we've set for ourselves."

Other firms that confirmed to Reuters they are observing Juneteenth this year include Akerman; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Covington & Burling; Davis + Gilbert; Davis Wright Tremaine; Debevoise & Plimpton; Dechert; Dorsey & Whitney; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Haynes and Boone; Jackson Lewis; Jenner & Block; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton; Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel; Latham & Watkins; Littler Mendelson; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Morrison & Foerster; Munger, Tolles & Olson; Nixon Peabody; Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Perkins Coie; Ropes & Gray; Seyfarth Shaw; Shearman & Sterling; Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett; Stroock & Stroock & Lavan; Sullivan Worcester and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

(Note: This story was updated to include additional firms observing the Juneteenth holiday.)