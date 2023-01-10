Law firms face daunting 2023 amid falling profits and demand

Summary

Summary Law firms Layoffs could spread as profits and demand fall off

But midsized firms are picking up work as clients look to reduce legal costs















(Reuters) - Falling demand, declining profits and rising expenses have created a challenging climate for law firms in 2023, a new industry report warned, with more layoffs likely as clients tighten their belts and move work to lower-priced firms.

Profits per equity partner at large and midsized law firms fell 4.2% over the 12 months ending in late November, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center of Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law.

Their 2023 Report on the State of the Legal Market is the latest analysis by legal industry observers to sound a similar alarm. It projects that last year's financial results will show the first full-year decline in law firm partner profits since 2009.

The report is based on financial data from 170 large and midsized U.S. law firms gathered by the Thomson Reuters Institute, which shares the same parent company as Reuters.

Accompanied by rising inflation, the drop in profits leaves partners feeling “significantly less well-off” than they did during the banner year of 2021, the report said.

After growing 3.7% in 2021, demand for law firm services fell 0.1% by the end of November 2022, the authors found. That contraction was fueled largely by declines in transactional work and general uncertainty about the direction of the economy.

Lawyer productivity hit a more than 20-year low, with attorneys at large and midsized firms billing an average 119 hours per month, down from 122 in 2021.

Law firms also remain saddled with relatively high attorney headcounts following a 2021 hiring boom, driving a more than 10% year-over-year increase in direct expenses, the report found.

Cooley and Goodwin Proctor, two large firms that bulked up in 2021 to meet demand, have both laid off attorneys in recent weeks. On Monday New York firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan said it laid off nine “non-partner” attorneys and 18 business professionals.

Report author Jim Jones, a fellow at the Georgetown center, predicted more layoffs as the year progresses.

“I think it’s quite possible, and maybe even likely,” he said in an interview Monday. “If you look at the economics, firms are in a tight squeeze in terms of their expense ratios.”

However, Jones noted that the declines in 2022 were partly a correction after many firms experienced an unprecedented boom in 2021, when profits hits historic highs and demand was robust.

Midsized law firms have reason to be optimistic in 2023, he said. They saw a smaller decline in demand than larger firms and were the only segment of the market that had a demand increase in non-transactional practices, indicating that clients are looking for lower-price options.

Read more:

N.Y. law firm Stroock trims lawyers and staff, citing slowdown

Law firm profit slowdown continued in Q3, but midsized firms saw growth











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.