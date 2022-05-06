Law firms hope to see summer associates in the office - at least most of week

Summary

Summary Law firms Many large law firms are asking summer associates to work in the office for much of the week in 2022 on hybrid schedule

(Reuters) - Law students are gearing up once again for summer associate season, the annual two-way courtship between large U.S. law firms and aspiring lawyers hoping to land lucrative full-time positions after graduation.

But unlike the past two years, there's a good chance many will spend a lot of time in the office this summer.

After two summers of predominantly virtual programs due to COVID-19, many firms are bringing their summer associate interns back into the office for at least part of the week.

"The goal is to have this summer be as close to 'normal' as it used to be, and much more in-person as opposed to remote," said Stephanie Biderman, a partner at legal recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa.

Summer associates earn a stipend for what's often between eight and 10 weeks of work. They train and network, aiming to be invited back as full-fledged associates with paychecks now starting at $215,000 at some firms.

Law firms straining to attract and retain lawyers have used flexibility as a recruiting tool even as they have raised pay for associates. Erika Gardiner, director of associate recruiting at McDermott Will & Emery, said summer associates are "thinking ahead too" about flexible work.

This summer, firms including Mayer Brown and Vinson & Elkins have said they are asking summer associates to come into the office at least four days a week. Others, including Cooley, Skadden Arps Meagher Slate & Flom and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, said they are asking for at least three days in person.

Whatever number of days they require associates in the office, firms are pushing forward with in-person networking events and outings that were a pre-pandemic staple of summer programs.

Mintz had no in-person social events in 2020, and a limited slate last year, according to Lauren Maloney, who leads the summer associate program. This year all events are in-person, including a Boston Red Sox game with a pre-first pitch happy hour, she said.

Talent leaders said they plan to cluster events mid-week when they anticipate both summer associates and lawyers on hybrid work schedules will be in the office.

Davis Polk & Wardwell told lawyers in a memo that the firm won't have "floating remote weeks this summer in light of the importance of in-office attendance to our summer program."

"Firms are doing lots of things to encourage participation from attorneys in summer associate activities" with special events and happy hours, said Grover Cleveland, a consultant who is running in-person summer associate trainings at about 20 law firms this year.

"Firms understand that summer associates are their future. So I expect there will be strong participation," he said.

But programs won't look exactly like they did in 2019.

Skadden has introduced summer lectures on subjects such as financial wellbeing, nutrition and stress management, according to Carol Sprague, the firm's chief talent and associate engagement officer.

Pandemic era working-from-home skills are even part of the training at some firms. Vinson & Elkins' chief talent officer Hy Pomerance said summer associates will have a remote workday offered on Fridays, allowing them to learn to use Zoom and remote tools professionally for a "realistic work experience."

