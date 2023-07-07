Law firms Stroock and Nixon Peabody abandon merger talks

July 7 (Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Boston-founded Nixon Peabody have called off negotiations toward a proposed merger, a Stroock spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"While we have great mutual respect for what we each offer the marketplace, together we decided that further talks are not in the best interests of either firm," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said discussions with Nixon Peabody "were never exclusive" and that Stroock has "continued talks with other firms," which are "making good progress."

A Nixon Peabody spokesperson said in a statement the firm has "discussions regularly with other law firms on matters relating to the profession and areas of mutual interest."

Stroock has seen a wave of partner exits in recent months in multiple cities and practice groups, including after the merger talks with Nixon Peabody were first reported in May.

Stroock leadership rejected a deal offer from Nixon Peabody last month, a source familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Stroock has reportedly discussed potential mergers with several other firms since at least last year, when the firm saw a group of 43 restructuring lawyers depart for rival Paul Hastings in March 2022.

The team accounted for 29% of Stroock's revenue in 2021, a firm leader said at the time. Stroock brought on a team of six lawyers from a small restructuring and bankruptcy firm a few months later.

Stroock generated about $250 million gross revenue in 2022, while Nixon Peabody generated about $584 million that year, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer. Stroock's website says it has more than 200 lawyers, compared to more than 600 at Nixon Peabody.

The American Lawyer first reported on Friday that the two firms were ending their talks.

Reporting by Sara Merken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













