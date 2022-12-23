Law firms that came and went in 2022















(Reuters) - The law firm landscape looked a little bit different by the end of 2022 than it did when the year began. Here is a look at some of the most notable firms that merged, split up and made their debut this year.

ARENTFOX SCHIFF

U.S. firms Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin combined to create ArentFox Schiff, in one of the largest mergers between two law firms completed this year. The combination of Washington, D.C.-founded Arent Fox and Chicago-founded Schiff Hardin, which took effect March 1, created a firm with more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals in seven U.S. markets.

Anthony Lupo of Arent Fox retained the role as chair of the new firm, with Arent Fox firmwide managing partner Cristina Carvalho and Schiff Hardin managing partner Joseph Krasovec serving as co-firmwide managing partners.

CLEMENT & MURPHY

Prominent litigators Paul Clement and Erin Murphy left Chicago-founded mega-firm Kirkland & Ellis to start their own law firm in June, saying Kirkland's decision to no longer represent clients in Second Amendment matters would affect their client relationships. The new firm, Clement & Murphy, currently lists 11 lawyers total on its website. The Washington, D.C.-based lawyers previously practiced at Bancroft, which Kirkland acquired in 2016.

MORRISON FOERSTER AND DURIE TANGRI

Durie Tangri, a San Francisco-founded litigation firm known for its intellectual property cases and technology industry clientele, will no longer exist as a standalone firm at the end of 2022. The firm will combine with Morrison & Foerster, a top 50 U.S. law firm by revenue, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The move, which was announced in October, will see 36 Durie Tangri lawyers join the larger firm in California. Durie Tangri co-founder Daralyn Durie said at the time that a key consideration for the firm in agreeing to the combination was the career trajectory for its growing number of younger partners and associates.

KRAMER LEVIN AND ROBBINS RUSSELL

In another combination, litigation firm Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner shut its doors in April, as 24 of its lawyers joined Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. The move also gave New York-founded Kramer Levin a new office in Washington, D.C.

GROOMBRIDGE, WU, BAUGHMAN & STONE

Four partners left Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in November to launch a new firm in New York and Washington focused on patent litigation work. Lawyers Nicholas Groombridge, Jennifer Wu, Steve Baughman and Eric Alan Stone, who have primarily represented biotechnology, pharmaceutical and technology companies, started the new firm. At least two more former Paul Weiss lawyers have joined the firm, named Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone, since the opening, according to its website.

PALLAS PARTNERS

After leaving Boies Schiller Flexner last year, former deputy chair and co-managing partner Natasha Harrison founded a new law firm based in London. Harrison, once viewed as a potential successor to Boies Schiller chairman David Boies, gained nearly all of the firm's London office for the launch of Pallas Partners. The new firm opened a New York office a few months later in July, led by another former Boies Schiller partner.

LANIER, LONGSTAFF, HEDAR & ROBERTS

Mark Lanier, a U.S. trial lawyer known for winning multibillion-dollar verdicts, opened a new law firm in Britain focused on group litigation. Lanier, founder of the Lanier Law Firm in Houston, launched the new Manchester-based firm in October alongside English barristers Tom Longstaff and Duncan Hedar, and Kevin Roberts, who is chief operating officer at the Houston firm.

The new firm in November said it launched a group action in the United Kingdom against Johnson & Johnson over allegations related to its talcum powder products. In the U.S., Lanier won a $4.69 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson in 2018.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.