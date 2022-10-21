Law firms Womble Bond Dickinson, BDB Pitmans in talks for transatlantic tie-up















(Reuters) - Global law firm Womble Bond Dickinson and smaller U.K. firm BDB Pitmans are in talks to combine, the firms said in a joint statement on Friday.

The firms "are in early discussions around a potential merger," they said, confirming an earlier news report.

Such a merger would create a firm with more than 1,200 lawyers and give Womble a stronger hold in the U.K. legal market. It would likely be the largest cross-border merger in 2022 if completed this year.

Data from Fairfax Associates, a legal consultancy, shows only one cross-border deal involving a U.S. firm to take effect so far this year.

The law firms declined to offer additional details on the status of their talks.

Womble Bond Dickinson is the product of a 2017 transatlantic merger between North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and U.K.-based law firm Bond Dickinson.

BDB Pitmans was also born out of a merger, between U.K. law firms Bircham Dyson Bell and Pitmans in 2018. The firm has 213 practicing lawyers, according to a spokesperson.

Womble Bond Dickinson now has about 1,000 lawyers, with 23 U.S. offices and seven in the United Kingdom. It moved into new U.S. markets this year in Nashville and New York and combined with a regional law firm in San Francisco in September. The firm generated over $520 million in revenue last year, according to The American Lawyer.

BDB Pitmans has four U.K. offices and none in the United States, according to its website. The firm reported revenue of £54.8 million (about $61 million) for its 2021 fiscal year.

RollOnFriday first reported news of the merger talks earlier on Friday.

