Law professors mine 'Succession' for legal lessons

March 28 (Reuters) - “Succession,” the HBO drama chronicling a media mogul and his children’s battles for control of the family company, returned this week for its fourth and final season. Few are watching more intently than a group of U.S. law professors dissecting the show’s juicy legal issues.

A dozen professors and lawyers formed a weekly online discussion group cheekily named the Waystar/Royco School of Law—a reference to the fictional company and family at the center of the show—and are producing an upcoming issue of the DePaul Law Review devoted to “Succession.”

Lawyers and legal academics have gravitated to the buzzy corporate psychodrama in part because it highlights corporate law issues rarely featured in television shows or movies, said Susan Bandes, an emeritus professor at Chicago's DePaul University College of Law who is leading the group with colleague Diane Kemker.

“Here we’re talking about mergers and acquisitions and yet people are fascinated by it,” Bandes said.

The University of Virginia School of Law last year debuted a short, one-credit course called the Corporate Law of HBO’s “Succession.” But the Waystar/Royco Law School takes a broader approach, Kemker said.

The sessions cover everything from whether the lawyers in “Succession” are meeting their ethical obligations to the employment law conundrums raised by rampant sexual harassment and worse in the family's cruise ship business. Another session positions the show in the real-life landscape of media mergers and major industry players such as Rupert Murdoch and the late Sumner Redstone.

“We’re touching on a very wide range of issues that have applications for lawyers, law students, and law professors—not just the nuts and bolts of corporate law,” Kemker said. “That’s what has made it fun.”

The Waystar/Royco School of Law—which includes law professors from the University of Tennessee, Case Western, and the University of Chicago—was loosely inspired by the Yada Yada Law School, an online class developed by University of Iowa law professor Gregory Shill in 2020, which explored legal issues in “Seinfeld”.

“Professional screenwriters are just better at creating memorable characters and scenarios than most law professors,” Kemker said.

Reporting by Karen Sloan











