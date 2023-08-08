Law review student editors should get academic credit or pay, ABA says

Signage is seen outside of the American Bar Association (ABA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Summary Some law schools do not offer money or credits to students who run law reviews

Students who need to earn money while in law school are shut out, ABA resolution says

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Law schools should offer academic credit or pay to students heading up law reviews, the American Bar Association said Tuesday.

The ABA’s House of Delegates — its policymaking body — approved a resolution urging law schools to offer either academic credit or pay to students who serve as editors of law reviews or other academic journals, which are scholarly publications on law that are almost entirely student-run. Those editor positions are both time-intensive and sought-after credentials that can bolster a law student’s job prospects.

The majority of law schools already offer academic credit or modest stipends to law review editors, but a minority don’t or offer fewer credits than allowed by the ABA, according to a report on the resolution, which was submitted by the Virgin Islands Bar Association. ABA rules governing law schools allow them to grant one academic credit for every 42.5 hours of work.

“If implemented [the resolution] will allow a greater number of law students from lower-income or diverse backgrounds to serve as law journal editors and reap the benefits thereof,” says the report, which adds that students who need to work to earn money are often shut out of law review positions because they don’t have enough time to do both.

The issue gained attention this spring when the executive boards of seven law journals at New York University School of Law sent a letter to the school’s dean requesting NYU allow students to either be paid for their law review work or receive the maximum academic credits allowed. The school doesn’t allow second-year students to receive any academic credit for law review and grants editors just one or two credits, depending on the number of hours work, the report said.

An NYU Law spokesman did not provide comment on Tuesday regarding the school's law review policies or the ABA's resolution.

“The law schools that offer either credit or compensation — or even both simultaneously — did so because the high amount of work involved in law journal participation precluded students from obtaining outside employment, not just during the school year but often for part of the summer as well,” the resolution report says.

Read more:

ABA says law firms should look beyond grades, class rank to boost associate diversity

New 'most-cited' legal scholars list includes big names, few women

Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









