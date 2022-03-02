Law school test maker acquires non-profit that pushed for better jobs data

Summary Law School Transparency began in 2009 with a mission of improving the decision making of law school applicants

It was acquired by LSAT maker the Law School Admission Council

(Reuters) - Law School Transparency was a thorn in the side of law schools when it launched in 2009, criticizing what it said was misleading graduate employment data and calling for changes in how schools report student outcomes. Now, the non-profit is joining the legal education establishment.

The Law School Admission Council, which makes the Law School Admission Test and serves as an application hub for U.S. law schools, said Wednesday it has acquired Law School Transparency and hired its executive director Kyle McEntee.

The deal was a charitable asset assignment, meaning no money exchanged hands between the two non-profits, McEntee said.

While now focused mainly on educating would-be lawyers about law schools and the profession, Law School Transparency’s early focus was improving data on law graduate employment. It and other advocates successfully pushed the American Bar Association to collect and report more detailed information on the types of jobs grads get, and police the accuracy of those numbers.

With Wednesday's deal, its written guides and videos, law school reports and other materials, are now available for free through the council’s LawHub site.

LawHub, which launched in 2020, provides LSAT prep materials, tutorials on the application process and other tools for law school applicants, law students and early career attorneys. Some — but not all — of that content is free to LawHub’s 180,000 active users.

Much of Law School Transparency’s content will remain on its standalone website, but users will need a LawHub account to access the premium offerings.

“There are huge benefits,” McEntee said of his group’s move to LawHub. “We can better achieve our mission with the reach and resources of LSAC than we could on our own.”

