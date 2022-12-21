Law schools faced a free speech reckoning in 2022

Summary Free speech controversies generated headlines throughout the year

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The national debate over "cancel culture" and the limits of free speech arrived in full force on U.S. law school campuses in 2022.

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito called the state of law school free speech "abysmal" during a speech in October, about a month after two federal appeals court judges pledged not to hire clerks from Yale Law School because of student protests against conservative speakers there.

The judges, James Ho of the 5th Circuit and Elizabeth Branch of the 11th Circuit, lamented what they described as cancel culture's hostility to diverse ideas and free expression. But some law school officials have also pushed back, arguing that free speech on their campuses is alive and well.

The clashes over speech unfolded throughout the year and at law campuses across the country. The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School in January initiated an ongoing effort to sanction professor Amy Wax after years of complaints over public and classroom comments many students deemed racist—a move Wax has said undermines her academic freedom.

Two weeks later, many students at Georgetown University Law Center called for the school to fire newly hired faculty member Ilya Shapiro, after the conservative lawyer tweeted that President Joe Biden’s pledge to select a Black woman for the Supreme Court would result in a “lesser” nominee than his preferred candidate. Georgetown did not fire Shapiro, but he declined the post following the uproar.

The University of California, Berkeley School of Law; the University of Kansas School of Law; and American University Washington College of Law also faced speech controversies related to topics ranging from Israel to the Supreme Court decision that overturned the federal right to abortion.

Speaking on a November Federalist Society panel, Northwestern University law professor Joshua Kleinfeld warned of rising self-censorship by students and faculty who fear being seen as out-of-step with liberal views.

"Cancellations in law schools are a problem—to be sure—but they’re also just the tip of a very, very, very big iceberg,” he said.

But some legal academics argue that critics are overstating the problem and that law schools have always been places where viewpoints collide and tensions are worked out.

Speaking on the same panel with Kleinfeld, George Washington University law dean Dayna Bowen Matthew noted that her school affirmed its commitment to academic freedom and free speech when it rebuffed calls to drop Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from a lecturer position following the decision that overturned the right to abortion. (Thomas later dropped out of teaching the class this semester.)

After Yale Law emphasized its "enduring commitment to the free and unfettered exchange of ideas" this fall, the clerk-boycotting judges Ho and Branch appeared to soften their stance, citing a "course correction" by the school.

Berkeley law dean Erwin Chemerinsky, who has written extensively on campus free speech, said the media focus on reaction to conservative speakers can be misleading. The vast majority of law school events involving conservative speakers go off without any problems, he said, noting that Ilya Shapiro spoke at Berkeley this semester without incident.

Still, Chemerinsky said he worries about students facing subtle pressure from classmates to withhold certain views, which is harder to address than protecting invited speakers.

“Law schools have to be places where all ideas and views are expressed,” he said.

Reporting by Karen Sloan











