Law schools see double-digit decline in new students after surge

(Reuters) - New U.S. law student enrollment plummeted 11% in the fall, returning to earth after a surge last year, the American Bar Association reported on Monday.

The number of first-year J.D. students jumped nearly 12% in 2021, and many schools were caught off guard by larger-than-expected incoming classes.

"This is the pendulum swinging back," said law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey.

The new enrollment numbers are part of a trove of law school data released Monday by the ABA, including figures on Law School Admission Test scores, law students' undergraduate grade-point averages, acceptance rates and student demographics. The ABA collects that data from schools each fall and releases it in December as a resource for would-be law students.

Experts had predicted enrollment would return to normal following law schools’ blockbuster 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic, a weak entry level job market, and the 2020 presidential election combined to spur interest in legal careers. The pool of people vying for a spot in law school this fall shrank 12% from the previous year, according to data released earlier from the Law School Admission Council.

The ABA reported Monday that there are currently 38,020 first-year law students at the law schools it accredits, down from 42,718 in 2021 but close to 2020 levels. Among the 196 accredited schools, 150 saw a decrease in the size of their first-year classes, the organization said.

Though it is still early in the 2023 application process, figures from the Law School Admission Council suggest that enrollment for the upcoming fall will be flat or down slightly. The number of applicants is down nearly 5% compared to this time last year, though that gap has been decreasing over time.

"It's a very good year to be an applicant, compared to the previous two years," Spivey said.

