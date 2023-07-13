Lawyer behind 100s of food lawsuits faces sanctions in Starbucks, Walmart cases

Companies

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Syracuse, New York, on Wednesday ordered a lawyer known for filing hundreds of food and beverage labeling lawsuits to explain why he should not be sanctioned for bringing a "frivolous" proposed class action against Starbucks.

Spencer Sheehan, a Great Neck, New York-based lawyer, has been threatened with sanctions twice by other federal judges in the state and warned multiple times against bringing unserious lawsuits, U.S. District Judge Frederick Scullin said.

Sheehan knows the class action lawsuits he files "plainly do not meet the pleading requirements for such claims," Scullin said.

Scullin dismissed Sheehan's case against Starbucks, which claimed the coffee giant's French roast ground 100% Arabica coffee was not actually 100% ground coffee because it contained added potassium.

Sheehan did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Starbucks or its attorneys at Sheppard Mullin. Sheehan has previously defended his labeling lawsuits as reasonable, pointing out that he was never formally sanctioned.

Scullin ordered Sheehan to show by July 28 why he should not be sanctioned in the Starbucks case for violating a federal court rule prohibiting lawsuits with no chance of success.

Sheehan, who has been dubbed the "vanilla vigilante" by the New York Post, disclosed in another case that he filed more than 500 lawsuits between January 2020 and April 2023.

Among his cases, he has claimed Kellogg's Fudge Mint cookies, frosted chocolate fudge and strawberry Pop Tarts misstate their true ingredients, Apple's iPhone water resistance claims are misleading, and mayonnaise sold by Walmart Inc contained too little olive oil.

Sheehan is also facing potential sanctions in the Walmart mayonnaise case in Chicago federal court, with a federal judge describing him as a "wrecking ball" whose cases saddle others with attorney fees.

He "has developed a fair bit of notoriety," U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger said in a May 15 ruling. "Many of the complaints have suffered the judicial equivalent of a crash landing, or perhaps an explosion on the launch pad," Seeger said. "They haven’t survived for long."

The case is Kristie Brownell v. Starbucks Coffee Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, 5:22-cv-01199.

For Kristie Bronwell: Spencer Sheehan and Theodore Hillebrand of Sheehan & Associates

For Starbucks: Paul Garrity, Robert Guite and Sascha Henry of Sheppard Mullin

