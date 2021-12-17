Lawyer diversity effort gets cold shoulder from Florida Supreme Court

Summary

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Florida on Thursday ruled that lawyers in the state can't earn mandatory training credits for attending legal education programs offered by groups that require diversity among speakers.

The decision, which cements an earlier rule change, means Florida lawyers can’t get credit for continuing legal education (CLE) programs offered by the American Bar Association—the largest voluntary lawyer group in the country. Since 2017, the ABA has required all of its CLE programs with three or more presenters to include at least one diverse speaker.

Florida requires all licensed attorneys to complete 33 hours of CLE every three years. Other states have similar requirements.

“While we are disappointed in today’s opinion, we continue to believe the ABA’s CLE practices do not constitute a quota system,” ABA President Reginald Turner said in a statement after the ruling. He said the group will consider whether to make changes to its CLE diversity policy in response.

In its Thursday opinion, Florida’s high court rejected what it deemed to be a discriminatory quota system imposed by the ABA on CLE speakers.

“We sincerely hope that the ABA will solve this problem by abandoning its quota policy and pursuing its diversity-related goals without resorting to discriminatory quotas—something that institutions throughout our society have shown themselves able to do,” the ruling said.

The legal showdown over CLE diversity has been brewing since September 2020, when the Florida Bar’s business law section adopted a CLE speaker diversity policy modeled after the ABA’s. The Florida Supreme Court first prohibited such diversity requirements in April, but asked the pubic to weigh in. The court received more than 40 comments, nearly all of which opposed any CLE diversity mandates.

But the ABA argued for them, saying its policy was designed to promote the inclusion of diverse attorneys, not the exclusion of non-diverse lawyers. The ABA can issue a waiver to an individual CLE program when a diverse speaker can’t be located, it said. More often, however, the group is able to locate a diverse attorney to add to a panel when a program lacks the necessary diversity.

Florida Supreme Court Justice Jorge Labarga was persuaded by that rebuttal, backing the CLE diversity requirements in a dissenting opinion.

“Today, on its own motion, a majority of this Court has embarked on a course that will undoubtedly culminate in the erosion of the judicial branch’s needed and well-established policy of promoting and advancing diversity and inclusiveness throughout the branch,” Labarga wrote.

Reporting by Karen Sloan

