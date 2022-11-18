Lawyer gets another shot in arbitration lawsuit v. Redgrave, Ogletree firms

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Attorney says she is being forced to arbitrate claims against her former employer

Former employer's counsel says the attorney should be sanctioned















(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday said she will dismiss an arbitration lawsuit brought by a San Francisco attorney against her former employer, law firm Redgrave, and its counsel, national employment law firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, but said the attorney may amend her complaint.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said during a hearing she did not have the jurisdiction over attorney Karen Hourigan's claims against Redgrave and Ogletree. However, she said she would give Hourigan time to amend her claims.

"I’m confident that’s the correct answer, but you should have an opportunity to amend," Beeler said. She added that she will issue a written ruling soon.

Hourigan accused Redgrave and Ogletree of trying to force her into arbitration based on a partner agreement with Redgrave she never signed, in violation of both California law and a federal law prohibiting mandatory arbitration of employee sexual harassment claims.

The lawsuit does not describe Hourigan's underlying employment claims against the Redgrave firm.

Hourigan, who is representing herself, said she is in the process of obtaining counsel. She also indicated she might add new claims against the defendants.

Beeler during the hearing questioned whether Ogletree should be a defendant in Hourigan's complaint. The employment law firm has argued that Hourigan is trying to punish Redgrave for choosing Ogletree as its counsel, and that Hourigan should be sanctioned. It called her complaint against it a "classic example" of a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP). Hourigan has also sought sanctions in response.

Beeler said she would not impose any sanctions just yet.

Hourigan did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Ogletree attorneys who are representing both their firm and Redgrave.

The case is Hourigan v. Redgrave, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-04303

For Karen Hourigan: Herself

For Redgrave and Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart: Vince Verde and Lori Winland of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Read more:

Redgrave, Ogletree firms sued by ex-partner over arbitration bid











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.