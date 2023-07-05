Lawyer who challenged Trump loss retires amid disciplinary probes

Summary Lin Wood was behind lawsuits challenging Trump's 2020 election loss

Wood's retirement means he can no longer act as a lawyer

(Reuters) - Georgia attorney L. Lin Wood, who faced ethics scrutiny after challenging former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, has formally retired from practicing law, according to a letter he made public on Wednesday.

Wood's retirement ends state bar disciplinary proceedings against him in Georgia. The decision to retire is permanent and means he can no longer act as a lawyer in the state and other jurisdictions, unless he is representing himself.

Wood asked Georgia state bar officials to transfer his law license status to retired in a letter on Tuesday and was granted the request on Wednesday, according to letters he posted on his Telegram channel. He is now listed as retired in a Georgia state bar directory.

Wood did not respond to a request for comment. He wrote on his Telegram channel that he has wanted to retire since 2020, but wanted to "develop a full factual record" of the state bar proceedings. "Sorry to disappoint my enemies who wanted so badly to see me discredited and disbarred!!!" Wood wrote.

A spokesperson for the Georgia state bar shared with Reuters new filings in Wood's disciplinary case, in which bar lawyers said they believe Wood's retirement "achieved the goals of disciplinary action, including protecting the public and the integrity of the judicial system and the legal profession."

The Georgia state bar in May 2021 began investigating Wood after he allegedly physically attacked two of his former law colleagues, embraced conspiracy theories and called for the execution of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The bar opened a second proceeding against Wood after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month largely affirmed sanctions against him and other lawyers who signed onto a Michigan lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results.

Wood has denied assaulting his former colleagues, and previously said his comments about Pence amounted to "rhetorical or political hyperbole" that is protected speech. He had also challenged the Michigan sanctions, claiming he was not involved in drafting that lawsuit.

He sued the Georgia state bar in March 2021 over the first disciplinary probe, opposing its request that he undergo a mental health exam. A U.S. district judge found that Wood could not sue, a decision later upheld by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

