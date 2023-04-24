Lawyer who helped defend AT&T-Time Warner deal joins Willkie law firm















(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher on Monday said it has hired prominent antitrust lawyer Katrina Robson from O'Melveny & Myers.

Robson has joined Willkie's Washington, D.C. office as a partner, the firm said. Her antitrust clients have included American Airlines Group Inc, Apple Inc and the National Football League, according to federal court records.

Robson was part of the O'Melveny team led by Dan Petrocelli that defended AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner from the U.S. Justice Department. The government dropped its challenge to the merger following an adverse federal appellate ruling in February 2019.

The AT&T-Time Warner trial was the "antitrust trial of the century," Jeff Korn, the co-chair of Willkie's antitrust and competition practice, said in a statement. He called Robson a "go-to advisor for some of the country's most recognized companies."

Robson obtained antitrust clearance for brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp to buy rival TD Ameritrade Holding Corp for $26 billion, and for Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc to buy organic food producer Annie's Inc for about $820 million, according to her O'Melveny webpage.

Robson was among a group of O'Melveny attorneys seeking more than a decade of "substantial" legal fees for American Airlines after the airline won a $1 antitrust verdict against travel booking software provider Sabre Corp last May.

Although American has not said how much in fees it is seeking, the airline could seek around $150 million, Sabre has said in court papers. The matter is ongoing.

Reporting by David Thomas











