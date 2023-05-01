Lawyer who represented GM, BP leaves Kirkland for Quinn Emanuel















(Reuters) - A Kirkland & Ellis partner whose clients have included General Motors Co, BP Plc and auto manufacturer Polaris Inc said he has joined the Chicago office of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

R. Allan Pixton told a federal judge in Detroit on Friday that he has joined Quinn Emanuel's Chicago office. His profile page on Kirkland & Ellis' website is no longer active.

Pixton and a Kirkland spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Quinn Emanuel spokesperson declined to comment.

According to his defunct Kirkland profile, Pixton's litigation experience covered class actions and mass torts. The case in which he filed a notice of his new firm is a class action lawsuit filed against General Motors over an allegedly defective transmission that's present in some of the company's cars.

Pixton represented BP in congressional and government investigations, as well as lawsuits stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history, according to his Kirkland page.

Pixton joined Kirkland as an associate in 2010 and became a partner at the firm in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. In 2020, he left Kirkland to lead the new Chicago office of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez, a Corpus Christi, Texas-based law firm. He rejoined Kirkland a year later.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.