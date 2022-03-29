Lawyering and parenting: The kids are all right, and so are the clients

Companies

March 29, 2022 - Katherine A. Helm of Dechert LLP and Joseph J. Gribbin of Armstrong Teasdale LLP discuss the questions and approaches common to parenting and practicing law.

Everyone knows that parenting is one of the hardest jobs on Earth. And as any attorney will tell you (often multiple times), practicing law is pretty hard too. But then there are those who do both: lawyer/parents. How do they do it?

If the past two years are any indication, no one knows. Juggling parenting and legal practice is hard enough; adding a pandemic makes it feel like juggling torches. Often it feels like very few of us are doing it right.

Yet the kids are just fine. And most people are doing it right, or at least right enough. If lawyer/parents have learned anything during the pandemic, it is how to multitask while working remotely. By now, most of us have a process in place: we put our time in preparing, practicing, and doing the work. But equally important is the ability to adapt and to call an audible — change the play at the line of action. You don't need to be Tom Brady to learn this crucial skill. Are there any other tricks of the trade? We offer the following.

Advise your kids like you do your clients

We know that clients don't want abstract legal advice. Clients want useful, practical, real-world advice that is on task, on time, and leads to the right outcome. Clients operate in fast-paced environments that demand business/street savvy recommendations, alternatives, and risk appraisals, with real-time updates. Guess what? So do kids! Your kids look to you to help solve their problems together, as a team, with clarity and the honed ability to pivot, and call audibles, when the wheels start coming off the bus.

Lawyer/parents are poised to find creative, efficient solutions to all sorts of unbelievable dilemmas. Theoretical pontification doesn't help anyone. Legal advice does not deploy itself, nor is effective parenting advice dispensed as a proclamation. Lawyer parents must make arguments without being argumentative and convince with expertise and common sense. Think of trying to persuade your colleagues (or client, adversary, judge, or jury) as akin to getting your kids to eat their vegetables. Communicate clearly, present well, and be persistent: They're good for you, you know you need them, I'm handing this to you on a platter. Resist the urge to use bribery.

Be the rock in relationships

It is a truism that kids need routine. So do clients. They just call it reliability and transparency and predictability. No surprises (especially with bills). Develop client loyalty by being accountable, fair and by delivering promised results. Like a good parent, shelter your client from unnecessary burdens and see around corners to reduce surprises. Give plenty of notice for disruptions or changes in the schedule. Learn how to respond rather than react, recognize the fake fires, and be the calming presence in the room.

So too with your children: Listen to them. Focus on their well-being and hold yourself out as a pillar of strength and a dependable resource. Like clients, know that your kids will go elsewhere if they're not feeling the love from you. As French philosopher Simone Weil wrote: "Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity." ("First and last notebooks," Oxford University Press; First UK Edition (Jan. 1, 1970). Dispense it liberally in relationships that matter to you.

Separate your parenting time from your lawyering time

Easy to say, harder to do. We attorneys are acutely aware of how much time we spend on a task, typically billed in six-minute increments. Time management is extra painful when your kid's chess tournament lasts 3.7 hours. Who structured this event? Why did it start 20 minutes late? Don't these people know your brief is due tomorrow?

Stop. Take a breath. As Roman Philosopher Marcus Aurelius writes in "Meditations," and as noted in the modern-day book "The Daily Stoic," you have power over your mind, if not outside events. You can always regain your composure. It's there waiting for you. "The Daily Stoic: 366 Meditations on Wisdom, Perseverance, and the Art of Living," Holiday, Ryan, Hanselman, Stephen (Portfolio 2016).

As difficult as it sounds, try being present and focused in the moment. Otherwise, you risk becoming a lawyer/parent futon: someone who attempts to do two things at once but isn't good at either one. So go off the clock (for a while). Respond to the email after the game so you don't: (A) miss your kid's checkmate win; (B) reply-all to the whole firm; or (C) both.

Find a non-work, non-parenting hobby

Remember "me time"? Yeah, neither do we. Though it's rebranded as "self-care," many lawyer/parents often feel like they ain't got no time for that. At the end of most working-from-home days, you probably feel like the beloved children's book "The Giving Tree." The tree ends up giving so much of herself to her favorite boy over the years — in apples, branches, and construction-grade lumber — that she becomes a stump that the now-adult sits on to relax, oblivious and apparently exhausted from a lifetime of grinding his favorite tree into dust. The tree is happy about this. You are probably not.

One defense is to carve out time for something you care about — that has nothing to do with law or parenting. Paint a portrait, train for a marathon, write a poem. Perhaps you won't be the best at it, but that's the point: You don't have to win a hobby. You might find it liberating to be just OK at something meant only for you. You will be humbled — and not in the LinkedIn sense where "humbled" means "proudly and publicly accepting the accolades of my peers." It'll be the opposite, and you (and your kids, colleagues and clients) will be better for it. Doing something for ourselves, to reduce our responsibility-laden anxiety, is the best way to help the people we care about and to be more effective in life generally.

Go easy on yourself

Sometimes you'll need to respond to that email at your kid's baseball game and miss her home run. While the pandemic may have given us the flexibility to be more physically present, it has also created emotional distance. How do we keep 24/7 work emails from elbowing their way into our home life? And likewise: How do we keep the texts from home — "Hey Mom/Dad, can you post bail for me, will explain more after your Supreme Court argument today" — from interfering with our work?

Who knows? We don't. There are probably best practices, but the authors remain unaware of them, and we have not been able to research them because our inboxes are overflowing with work stuff. One day, at your retirement party when your kids have left home, you can ceremoniously toss your phone off a cliff. But until then, gracefully accept it as part of the lawyer/parent job — both jobs — and move on.

And don't sweat it. We are too hard on ourselves. In the song "Cat's in the Cradle," a father — clearly an attorney — is absent when his son learns how to walk because he had "planes to catch and bills to pay." Later, the father is "long since retired" and wants to see his son, but now the son is busy: "my new job's a hassle, and the kids have the flu." As the father hangs up the phone, it occurs to him that the son had grown up just like him. The strings swell, and we're meant to think it's a grand tragedy, a cautionary tale.

But it's not. Give these guys a break; they're both doing their best. New jobs are a hassle, and kids get sick (and require weekly PCR tests, thanks to COVID-19) and it's awful. The key is to take it easy, but take it.

Go easy on others too

Last February, a lawyer appeared at a court hearing over Zoom with an unbeknownst cat filter. Apparently a child had switched on the filter earlier and left it on, and nobody knew how to turn it off. The lawyer assured the court that "I'm Not A Cat" and a video clip of the hearing went viral.

Any lawyer/parent is one click away from becoming a meme. We're all just clawing ourselves across the floor, every day. These are the lives we chose, and a toddler banging a gobbledygook response to chambers will mortify you for years, but it won't be the end of your case.

Behind it all, the only real trick to lawyer/parenting is this: courtesy and grace. All of us need both, and the best of us give more than we get. So when you hear your adversary's screaming baby in the background of a meet-and-confer, ignore it. Better yet, stipulate to that 10-day extension they've requested. Why? Because long ago, in the background of a meet-and-confer held over a rotary dial phone in a kitchen, that screaming baby was you.

Katherine A. Helm is a regular contributing columnist on professional development and practice for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Katherine A. Helm is a partner at Dechert LLP, and Joseph J. Gribbin is of counsel at Armstrong Teasdale LLP. They each focus their practice on intellectual property litigation and are both parents. Between the two of them, they have nine children, ranging in ages from 1 to 11.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.