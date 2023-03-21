Lawyers fight over fees after $165 million Columbia settlement

Law firms Wigdor LLP Follow















March 21 (Reuters) - A New York lawyer has sued employment law firm Wigdor, claiming it owes him attorney fees after it lured a client away from participating in a $165 million settlement with Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals to resolve sexual abuse claims.

Lawyer Anthony DiPietro represented 147 women who said they were sexually abused by Robert Hadden, a former gynecologist at Columbia. The university and its hospital affiliates agreed to the settlement with DiPietro's clients in October.

DiPietro's fee lawsuit, filed Monday in state court in Manhattan, claims Wigdor and its partner David Gottlieb pressured one of his clients, identified as Jane Doe #2, to join them instead and to file her own case against Columbia.

He claims he is owed a "reasonable and proportionate" share of Wigdor and Gottlieb's fee after they struck a separate settlement with Columbia in February.

The lawsuit did not specify how much DiPietro is seeking, but it said Jane Doe would have received a "multi-million dollar" settlement, "which carried with it a million dollar legal fee."

Jane Doe #2 would have received at least $950,000 of the settlement Columbia reached with DiPietro's clients in October, plus "the highest possible share" of a separate $70 million victims' fund, the lawsuit said.

Gottlieb denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday, asserting that DiPietro's settlement with Columbia was not in Jane Doe #2's interest and that he "violated numerous ethical and fiduciary obligations to her."

DiPietro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers representing Columbia in Jane Doe #2's case also could not immediately be reached.

Hadden pleaded guilty in 2016 to two New York state charges of a criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching. In January, he was convicted on four criminal counts of bringing women across state lines for alleged sexual abuse from 1993 to 2012; he pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The case is Anthony T. DiPietro, et al., v. David E. Gottlieb, Esq., et al., New York County Supreme Court

For the plaintiffs: Johanna Abreu, of the Law Office of Anthony T. DiPietro PC

Reporting by David Thomas











