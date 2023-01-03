Lawyers join Polsinelli from disbanding D.C. international trade firm

Companies Polsinelli PC Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Polsinelli on Tuesday said it has hired a team of seven international trade lawyers from a small Washington, D.C., law firm that is now dissolved.

Polsinelli said Deanna Tanner Okun, the managing partner of AMS TRADE and a former chair of the U.S. International Trade Commission, will lead its new ITC Section 337 litigation and trade remedies practice. The firm already has a broader international trade practice.

With more than 1,000 lawyers spread across 23 U.S. cities, Okun said Polsinelli offers her clients a broader suite of legal services than her small firm could provide.

"There are opportunities for us to expand the work we do, and for our clients to come to a full-service firm," she said.

Okun said the partners at AMS TRADE voted to dissolve the firm at the end of the year; all of the former partners have joined Polsinelli.

AMS TRADE was previously known as Adduci, Mastriani & Schaumberg until January 2022, when Tom Schaumberg left the firm for the Washington firm now known as Levi Snotherly & Schaumberg. AMS's clients have included Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Nike Inc.

Okun served as ITC chair from June 2002 to June 2004 and again from June 2010 to June 2012. Moving with her to Polsinelli from AMS are Daniel Smith, Lauren Peterson and Lydia Pardini, who are joining as shareholders, and Louis Mastriani, who is joining as a senior partner.

Sean Wesp and Joonho Hwang have joined Polsinelli as associates while Alissa Chase has joined as an international trade advisor, the firm said.

Among its duties, the ITC hears intellectual property disputes involving U.S. imports, and it can issue bans against products that are found to violate U.S. patents. Last month, the ITC held that Apple's Apple Watches with an electrocardiogram function infringe patents belonging to medical device maker AliveCor Inc, though the agency postponed any import ban pending appeals.

